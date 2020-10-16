File not saving

Sir,
I have difficulty understanding how can var_dum help because ajax on index.php will receive only this output:
Sir,
I have difficulty understanding how can var_dum help because ajax on index.php will receive only this output:
You can view the network response, the raw output from the web page, in the browser’s developer console.
I think if we put content of
upload.php on index.php that way we can debug and ask ajax to call index.php
It is live server. in case we have any rights issue ons server?
Shared hosting!
I feel problem is here:
$new_image_path = “upload/”.rand().".".$extension;
On live server we have to correct this path.
Something like this:
new_image_path = _SERVER[“DOCUMENT_ROOT”].“upload/”.rand().".".$extension;
Changing the name of the piece of code that it calls won’t make any difference, changing what the code does.
OK, so what happens when you change it? Does it fix the problem?
No. Then in upload.php I ammanualty assigned:
$_POST["image_url"] = 'https://cms.qz.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/rtx2c9ws.jpg';
I am yet confused about what is wrong?
can this be a file permission issue or what else should I do to debug?
Does it get the image contents correctly? If so, does it have a problem when you try to store them? Both of those functions will return
false if they fail, if you just look for their return values.
index.php (1.9 KB) upload.php (1019 Bytes)
Sir would it be possible if you can give a try on Live server?
That won’t help debug why it won’t work on your server. How about you do a bit more debugging first? I’m not being rude (and I’m sorry if it comes across that way, I’ve had a bad week), but it seems that you’ve stuck one
echo statement into the code and tried nothing else.
What do
file_get_contents() and
file_put_contents() return?
How do I check that?
As I said earlier - check the return values. You check the returns from
isset(),
filter_var() and
in_array() to see if they’ve worked, so you should check the returns from these too, for the same reason. What if someone enters a URL that is inaccessible for some reason?
I have the following file with the function fred(…) which I include for debugging purposes:
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
//===============================
// usage:
// fred($val); // uses print_r(...)
// fred($val, TRUE); // uses var_dump(...)
//===============================
function fred($val='Nothing passed???', $vd=FALSE)
{
$style='width: 88%; margin: 1em auto; background-color: #ffd; color: #000';
echo '<pre style="' .$style .'">';
if( $vd ) :
var_dump($val);
else:
print_r($val);
endif;
echo '</pre>';
}///
Calling fred( $any_variable_type_including_objects ) will format the variable details:
If your intent is to grab an image URL and be able to save the image to your server, you’re doing it all wrong. You should be using cURL and making sure the result isn’t empty. If it isn’t, then proceed with saving the file using
fopen. You’re also relying too heavily on the file extension which isn’t a good thing. The file extension can be maliciously altered to have malicious code hidden inside the file. So relying on the file extension won’t do you any good.
Choosing a possible selection from an available option is another debate sir, and CURL I know is a better option, but I followed a tutorial and if theirs is working mine should also work.
And thanks for suggesting another better way once I am through this. I will try to use those methods also.
In the meanwhile, I tried some debugging, but could not interpret much.
I searched and found the above article source and noticed that a new upload directory is essential and also requires the correct user permissions.
I downloaded all the files, made the directory and was still unable to get the project to work.
I had difficulty in trying to debug the AJAX file and would be very grateful for exactly how to achieve this bottleneck.
There is an unanswered comment:
Do you have php’s error_reporting set to E_ALL and (temporarily) display_errors set to ON, so that any php detected errors would be displayed?
And yet, you still don’t look at the return from
file_get_contents() and
file_put_contents(). What is in
$image_data? Does it contain your image, or is it
false, indicating it was unable to get the data? If that does contain the correct information, what does
file_put_contents() return? If it gives
false, that indicates it could not write the data to your location.
Sorry if you’ve done that and I’ve missed it.
Check the supplied link, there are only two files to download and to create the upload directory. Should only take about a minute to install.
I set maximum error reporting and there are no errors.
I’ve always had problems debugging AJAX. I would like to know how you debug because normal debugging does not work
I have downloaded the code. Checking the return from
file_put_contents() gives “Warning: file_put_contents(/sitepoint/codeisp/upload/374365915.png): failed to open stream: No such file or directory in C:\wamp64\www\sitepoint\codeisp\upload.php on line 32”.
As soon as I change the line to use
getcwd() for the directory it works just fine. In my case the “upload” directory is beneath the directory that my code is running in, so it works. I suspect there may be a better way to get the absolute directory.
But, just checking the return from the function that is falling over showed me what the problem is. And, of course, the OP needs to add that functionality into their code, rather than just call
file_put_contents() and then immediately output “Image Uploaded”, which it may not have been.
In actual fact, while I do
echo $put; to see the return, by adding the
error() function that showed me the standard PHP error screen.
All I’ve done here is add various echo statements, followed by
exit(). I then use Chrome to run the code, enable the developer tools and look at the console, which shows me either the raw response (the text I echoed) or the html for an error message if I have one.
<?php
//upload.php
/*
echo "In PHP Code";
var_dump($_POST);
exit();
*/
if (isset($_POST["image_url"])) {
$message = '';
$image = '';
if (filter_var($_POST['image_url'], FILTER_VALIDATE_URL)) {
$allowed_extension = array("jpg","png","jpeg","gif");
$url_array = explode("/", $_POST["image_url"]);
$image_name = end($url_array);
$image_array = explode(".", $image_name);
$extension = end($image_array);
// echo var_dump($extension) . "<br>";
if (in_array($extension, $allowed_extension)) {
$image_data = file_get_contents($_POST["image_url"]);
/*if ($image_data == false) {
echo "couldn't get image";
exit;
} else {
echo "Got image " ;
exit();
}*/
$new_image_path = getcwd()."/upload/".rand().".".$extension;
$put = file_put_contents($new_image_path, $image_data);
//echo $put; Did we get 'false'? Code should check this before saying image uploaded
$message = 'Image Uploaded';
$image = '<img src="'.$new_image_path.'" class="img-responsive img-thumbnail">';
//echo var_dump($image) . "<br>";
}else{
$message = 'Image not Found';
}
}else{
$message = 'Invalid URL';
}
$output = array(
'message' => $message,
'image' => $image
);
echo json_encode($output);
}
I’ve also added an “error” function in the Ajax call, because this seems to be required:
$('#upload').attr("disabled","disabled");
$.ajax({
url:"upload.php",
method:"POST",
data:{image_url:image_url},
dataType:"JSON",
beforeSend:function(){
$('#upload').val("Upload in Process...")
},
success:function(data){
console.log(data);
$('#image_url').val('');
$('#upload').val('Upload');
$('#image_url').attr('disabled',false);
$('#result').html(data.image);
alert(data.message);
},
error: function(data) {
console.log("error");
console.log(data);
}
Also, because the OP uses the same variable to display the image when the upload is done by returning the html as part of the response, that won’t work. Because I’m now using the absolute path to store the image because that is what
file_put_contents() requires, that is no longer correct for the
img tag, which will need the relative path. I’ll leave the OP to sort that out.