File not saving

PHP
#1

index.php →

<!doctype html>
<html class="no-js" lang="">
	<head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <meta http-equiv="x-ua-compatible" content="ie=edge">
    <title></title>
    <meta name="description" content="">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.3.1/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-ggOyR0iXCbMQv3Xipma34MD+dH/1fQ784/j6cY/iJTQUOhcWr7x9JvoRxT2MZw1T" crossorigin="anonymous">
	</head>
	<body>
		<div class="container box">
			<br>
			<br>
			<br>
			<h2 align="center">PHP upload an image file through URL.</h2>
			<br>

			<div class="form-group">
				<label>Enter Image URL</label>
				<input type="text" name="image_url" id="image_url" class="form-control">
			</div>
			<div class="form-group">
				<input type="button" name="upload" id="upload" value="upload" class="btn btn-info">	
			</div>
			<br>			
		</div>
		<br>
		<br>
		<br>
		<div id="result"></div>
		<br>
		<br>
		<br>
	 
    <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script> 
    <script>
    	$(document).ready(function(){
    		$('#upload').click(function(){
    			var image_url = $('#image_url').val();
    			if (image_url === '') {
    				alert("Please enter image URL");
    				return false;

    			} else {
    				$('#upload').attr("disabled","disabled");
    				$.ajax({
    					url:"upload.php",
    					method:"POST",
    					data:{image_url:image_url},
    					dataType:"JSON",
    					beforeSend:function(){
    						$('#upload').val("Processing...")
    					},
    					success:function(data){
    						$('#image_url').val('');
    						$('#upload').val('Upload');   
    						$('#image_url').attr('disabled',false); 		
    						$('#result').html(data.image);	
    						alert(data.message);			
    					}
    				})
    			}
    		})
    	})
    </script>
	</body>
</html>

and

upload.php:

<?php 
//upload.php

if (isset($_POST["image_url"])) {
	$message = '';
	$image = '';
	if (filter_var($_POST['image_url'], FILTER_VALIDATE_URL)) {
		$allowed_extension = array("jpg","png","jpeg","gif");
		$url_array = explode("/", $_POST["image_url"]);
		$image_name = end($url_array);
		$image_array = explode(".", $image_name);
		$extension = end($image_array);
		if (in_array($extension, $allowed_extension)) {
			$image_data = file_get_contents($_POST["image_url"]);
			$new_image_path = "upload/".rand().".".$extension;
			file_put_contents($new_image_path, $image_data);
			$message = 'Image Uploaded';
			$image = '<img src="'.$new_image_path.'" class="img-responsive img-thumbnail">';
		}else{
			$message = 'Image not Found';
		}
	}else{
		$message = 'Invalid URL';
	}
	$output = array(
		'message' => $message,
		'image'   => $image
	);
	echo json_encode($output);
}

Issue: the actual file is not yet saving.