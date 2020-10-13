File not saving

index.php →

<!doctype html> <html class="no-js" lang=""> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta http-equiv="x-ua-compatible" content="ie=edge"> <title></title> <meta name="description" content=""> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.3.1/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-ggOyR0iXCbMQv3Xipma34MD+dH/1fQ784/j6cY/iJTQUOhcWr7x9JvoRxT2MZw1T" crossorigin="anonymous"> </head> <body> <div class="container box"> <br> <br> <br> <h2 align="center">PHP upload an image file through URL.</h2> <br> <div class="form-group"> <label>Enter Image URL</label> <input type="text" name="image_url" id="image_url" class="form-control"> </div> <div class="form-group"> <input type="button" name="upload" id="upload" value="upload" class="btn btn-info"> </div> <br> </div> <br> <br> <br> <div id="result"></div> <br> <br> <br> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <script> $(document).ready(function(){ $('#upload').click(function(){ var image_url = $('#image_url').val(); if (image_url === '') { alert("Please enter image URL"); return false; } else { $('#upload').attr("disabled","disabled"); $.ajax({ url:"upload.php", method:"POST", data:{image_url:image_url}, dataType:"JSON", beforeSend:function(){ $('#upload').val("Processing...") }, success:function(data){ $('#image_url').val(''); $('#upload').val('Upload'); $('#image_url').attr('disabled',false); $('#result').html(data.image); alert(data.message); } }) } }) }) </script> </body> </html>

and

upload.php:

<?php //upload.php if (isset($_POST["image_url"])) { $message = ''; $image = ''; if (filter_var($_POST['image_url'], FILTER_VALIDATE_URL)) { $allowed_extension = array("jpg","png","jpeg","gif"); $url_array = explode("/", $_POST["image_url"]); $image_name = end($url_array); $image_array = explode(".", $image_name); $extension = end($image_array); if (in_array($extension, $allowed_extension)) { $image_data = file_get_contents($_POST["image_url"]); $new_image_path = "upload/".rand().".".$extension; file_put_contents($new_image_path, $image_data); $message = 'Image Uploaded'; $image = '<img src="'.$new_image_path.'" class="img-responsive img-thumbnail">'; }else{ $message = 'Image not Found'; } }else{ $message = 'Invalid URL'; } $output = array( 'message' => $message, 'image' => $image ); echo json_encode($output); }

Issue: the actual file is not yet saving.