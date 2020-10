Hallo guys,

I am trying to fetch this api instagram using file_get_contents().

on localhost i get the data but when i move the script to web hosting or on cloud i get Null.

I have literally tried every single thing but no results. i have used curl but the same, it works just on localhost.

$homepage = file_get_contents('https://www.instagram.com/web/search/topsearch/?context=user&count=10&query=refatalsakka'); $homepage = json_decode($homepage); $data = $homepage->users[0]->user;