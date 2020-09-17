File_get_contents('php://input') returning empty

I am working on a mobile API (php) that lets the user sign in and the api worked for a while until I installed SSL on my site in order to have https. All the paths inside the app were updated to https.
But for some reason the following variables return empty in postman.
https://www.domain.com/mobile/mob_login.php?email=henk@domain.com&password=123
$inputJSON = file_get_contents('php://input');
$input = json_decode($inputJSON, TRUE);
if(isset($input['email']) && isset($input['password'])){ .....} /// this returns false