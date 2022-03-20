File_get_contents fails to open file

PHP
#1

Hello,
I have a folder which includes the file" insert_data_to_db_balance_ver2.php
and a folder named uploads
location

Here is the content of this folder:

folder
folder838×293 13 KB

Here is the relevant code of the file mentioned above:

 <?php
if(!isset($_SESSION['user_id'])){
  session_start();
}
require "fetch.php";
$user_id = $_SESSION['user_id'];
var_dump($user_id);
 //Insert statement into a string
 //require 'uploads/'.$user_id.$_SESSION['upload_time'].'.html'; 
$homepage = file_get_contents("uploads/".$user_id.$_SESSION['upload_time'].".html", 'r+') or die("Unable to open file!");

Here is the error message Iget:

error_message
error_message1336×418 26.8 KB

On previous versions on the code I left the original file name. I changed it assumung that many users uoloading a file with the same name could cause a problem.
I know that the code can open the file but with a new name something doesn’t work.
What do I miss here?

#2

The current working directory is the root of the website, not the directory where the PHP file being executed resides. So when you use a relative path you won’t find the file.

What you need to instead is use __DIR__, which contains the directory name the current file is in:

file_get_contents(__DIR__. "/uploads/".$user_id.$_SESSION['upload_time'].".html", 'r+')
#3

rpkamp, thanks for your answer, but nothing changed,
Here is the new code:
$homepage = file_get_contents(__DIR__. "/uploads/".$user_id.$_SESSION['upload_time'].".html", 'r+') or die("Unable to open file!");

Here is the result:

result
result1311×336 22.8 KB

#4

Look at the path in the error message. See the problem?

#5

Yes, the missing /emphasized text
I added it

code
code1293×836 76.8 KB

Here is the result

result
result1314×318 22.9 KB

I can’t see wahat I missed

#6

See how the formatting turns all pink? You have an syntax problem. I would suggest you not do all that escaping. It is error prone.

You shouldn’t be directly calling a file in the includes. That’s where include files should go.

Try this. Once it is working, get rid of the hard coded path.
$homepage = file_get_contents("C:\wamp64\www\AHopefully\includes\uploads\$user_id{$_SESSION['upload_time']}.html", "r+") or die("Unable to open file!");

#7

I tried. Nothing works. I get the same error message over and over again.
I my site users will upload a report, always names DetailedStatement.html.
Upon upload I want to give the file a unique name and than insert it to a variable as a string.

Ant suffestions ? Please…

#8

That code and the error are about different paths.
Can you post the full code you’re running please? The actual code would be best, instead of a screenshot.

#9

Where are you getting the value for the session upload time? The filename you show in uploads is not the same as in the error message. As @rpkamp said, we need to see the full code at this point.

#10

Your editor screen-shot suggests that you aren’t editing a .php file, you’re editing a .php.bak file. I don’t know EditPlus, maybe it means something else.

image