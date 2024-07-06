File attachment not working with auto created rows

Hi! I am trying to attach file/documents with auto created new rows in my html form. Currently the file name is stored in database column but its unable to move file from local computer to desired location. I think this is the point ~~~move_uploaded_file($tempname, $folder) ~~~ might be the code which need to be correct. below is my code

<div class="panel-body"> <form method="POST" action="form11a.php" enctype="multipart/form-data"> <div class="card-body"> <table class="table table-bordered"> <thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"> <tr> <th><center>Degree</th> <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add New Row</button> </tr> </thead> <tbody id="TBody"> <tr id="TRow" class="d-none"> <td><Input type = "file" name= "uploadfile[]" id= "uploadfile" class="form-control" Required></td>

Here is processing code