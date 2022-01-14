Figuring out sessionStorage size limit of a browser

I was able to figure out the size of sessionStorage that is used by my app using the following line of code in console. I used the following code from the first answer of this stack overflow post I just had to change it from localStorage to sessionStorage in my case.

var _lsTotal = 0, _xLen, _x; for (_x in sessionStorage) { if (!sessionStorage.hasOwnProperty(_x)) { continue; } _xLen = ((sessionStorage[_x].length + _x.length) * 2); _lsTotal += _xLen; console.log(_x.substr(0, 50) + " = " + (_xLen / 1024).toFixed(2) + " KB") }; console.log("Total = " + (_lsTotal / 1024).toFixed(2) + " KB");

My firefox browser is currently holding 9.5 MB of session storage data.

I am wondering how firefox is able to handle it since I keep reading that the default size in 5 MB. How long it is going to be before firefox or any other browser is going to give up on this if the size of sessionStorage keeps on increasing.