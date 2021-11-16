Figuring out error in Rich Results Test

Hence why I said check the format - there are slight variances in the format depending on the type of data being returned. A breadcrumb != books != movies. Which format are you trying to return?

Edit: OK, I see you’re looking at dataset. But it looks like you’re trying to return multiple datasets at once, and all the examples I see only have one element returned. So this would be the only valid return.

Edit 2: As an educational exercise, this passed the validator. Your URL was invalid, as were the values (or lack thereof) in description and name. Also added creator and license which cause warnings because they are optional. This format is all green.

<script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "https://schema.org/", "@type": "Dataset", "name": "Test me", "description": "A test description goes here. A test description goes here.", "url":["https://www.somewhere.com/index.html", "http://bit.ly/..."], "keywords":["","","","",""], "author":{ "@type": "Corporation", "name": "" }, "license" : "https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/", "creator":{ "@type":"Organization", "name": "Sub dataset 01 creator" } } </script>

I’m not sure what you’re trying to pass with the additional links, but you should refer to the doc for valid values/formats: https://developers.google.com/search/docs/advanced/structured-data/dataset