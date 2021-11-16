Figuring out error in Rich Results Test

I am testing my rich snippets data on this page: https://search.google.com/test/rich-results

I repeatedly get “Structured data with syntax errors detected” and then "Parsing error: Missing ‘,’ or ‘}’ " and a line of the script is highlighted.

Question: Would the problem be more likely to be above that line, or below it? I’ve been working on addressing errors for over an hour trying to address this one issue, but I’m not sure which direction to look. Everything looks good. I’m not comfortable putting this script online (even though it’ll be made public once it works).

You’re really hampering the ability for someone to answer without posting some sort of code to look at, but I would venture that it’s most likely above it.

It’s most likely an errant number of brackets. But whether it’s too many because you’ve opened results more than you’ve closed, or too few because you’ve attempted to close more than you opened, dunno. Open the resulting code in a decent IDE, and use the highlighting feature on the brackets to ensure you’ve got a 1:1 correlation.

