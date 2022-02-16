Figuring out error in Rich Results Test

Bingo! Your reply made me go back and try again. This works, all green:
<script type="application/ld+json">
{
"@context": "https://schema.org/",
"@type": "WebSite",
"name": "",
"url":"https://www",
"description": "",
"keywords":
[
"",
"",
"",
"",
"
],
"author":{
"@type": "Corporation",
"name": ""
},
"hasPart" : [
{
"@type": "Dataset",
"name": "",
"url": "https://www",
"description": "",
"license" : "https://www.",
"creator":{
"@type":"Organization",
"name": ""
}
},
{
"@type": "Dataset",
"name": "",
"url": "https://www",
"description": "",
"license" : "https://www.",
"creator":{
"@type":"Organization",
"name": ""
}
},
{
"@type": "Dataset",
"name": "",
"url": "https://www",
"description": "",
"license" : "https://www.",
"creator":{
"@type":"Organization",
"name": ""
}
},
{
"@type": "Dataset",
"name": "",
"url": "https://www",
"description": "",
"license" : "https://www.",
"creator":{
"@type":"Organization",
"name": ""
}
},
{
"@type": "Dataset",
"name": "",
"url": "https://www",
"description": "",
"license" : "https://www.",
"creator":{
"@type":"Organization",
"name": ""
}
},
{
"@type": "Dataset",
"name": "",
"url": "https://www",
"description": "",
"license" : "https://www.",
"creator":{
"@type":"Organization",
"name": ""
}
}]
}
</script>