Figcaption doesn't accept <a></a> as a child using appendChild()

Hello,
how can I add
<a> tag as a child of
<figcaption>.
I have tried many solutions, but it didn’t work.
I was able to add e.g. text using
createTextNode().
const
figCaption is a parent.
Demo:
// WORKING: Added for test, txt will be added as part of figcaption
const txt = document.createTextNode('TEST');
figCaption.appendChild(txt);
// NOT WORKING
const a = figCaption.appendChild(
DOM.create('a', { contentEditable: true }, data.credits)
);
// NOT WORKING
const a = document.createElement('a');
figCaption.appendChild(a);
What’s more if I return the var
figCaption it looks correctly:
JS var:
<figcaption>
<a>Credit text</a>
</figcaption>
but in the DOM
<a> is sibling of
<figcaption>.
DOM:
<figcaption>
</figcaption>
<a>Credit text</a>