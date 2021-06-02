Figcaption doesn't accept <a></a> as a child using appendChild()

Hello,

how can I add <a> tag as a child of <figcaption> .

I have tried many solutions, but it didn’t work.

I was able to add e.g. text using createTextNode() .

const figCaption is a parent.

Demo:

// WORKING: Added for test, txt will be added as part of figcaption const txt = document.createTextNode('TEST'); figCaption.appendChild(txt); // NOT WORKING const a = figCaption.appendChild( DOM.create('a', { contentEditable: true }, data.credits) ); // NOT WORKING const a = document.createElement('a'); figCaption.appendChild(a);

What’s more if I return the var figCaption it looks correctly:

JS var:

<figcaption> <a>Credit text</a> </figcaption>

but in the DOM <a> is sibling of <figcaption> .

DOM: