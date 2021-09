I want “something” to appear in “test2.txt” right after the call to fwrite (before sleep finishes). If I use fclose it works, but I dont want to use fclose because it will release my flock. I read that fflush would work for this but nothing happens when I use it. Anyone know what the problem is ?

//Works

$file = fopen(“test2.txt”, “r+”);

fwrite($file, “something”);

fclose($file);

sleep(10);

//Doesn’t work

$file = fopen(“test2.txt”, “r+”);

fwrite($file, “something”);

fflush($file);

sleep(10);