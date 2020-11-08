Fetch only a number of rows from the parent table

Hello i have these two tables invoices and payments, now the problem is when i run this query, i wan’t to fetch only the total number of invoices but to get it i need to loop through payments which is giving many records because the payments matching invoice id 1 are many, help me please just to loop through the invoices instead of payments:

$py = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM payments WHERE payment_by='1' AND status!='rejected' "); while($rowpy = mysqli_fetch_assoc($py)){ $invoiceId = mysqli_real_escape_string($conn, $rowpy['invoice_id']); $PaymentStatus = mysqli_real_escape_string($conn, $rowpy['status']); //Getting invoice from the id $Invoice = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM invoices WHERE id='$invoiceId'"); while($rowInv = mysqli_fetch_assoc($Invoice)){ $NewFeeId = $rowInv['id']; $total_price += $rowInv['fee']; }}