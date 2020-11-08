Fetch only a number of rows from the parent table

Hello i have these two tables invoices and payments, now the problem is when i run this query, i wan’t to fetch only the total number of invoices but to get it i need to loop through payments which is giving many records because the payments matching invoice id 1 are many, help me please just to loop through the invoices instead of payments:
$py = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM payments WHERE payment_by='1' AND status!='rejected' ");
while($rowpy = mysqli_fetch_assoc($py)){
$invoiceId = mysqli_real_escape_string($conn, $rowpy['invoice_id']);
$PaymentStatus = mysqli_real_escape_string($conn, $rowpy['status']);
//Getting invoice from the id
$Invoice = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM invoices WHERE id='$invoiceId'");
while($rowInv = mysqli_fetch_assoc($Invoice)){
$NewFeeId = $rowInv['id'];
$total_price += $rowInv['fee'];
}}