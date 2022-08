Fetch json file with filter

Hi, I want to fetch a json file as suggested by Rich Harris. How can I add a filter to this?

paintings.json

[ { "imgMain": "israeli-landscapes.jpg", "medium": "Oil on canvas", "titleEng": "3 Israeli landscapes (l-r) Jordan River, Lake Kinneret, Eilat Mountains.", "titleHeb": "נופים ישראלים", "width": 40, "height": 60, "year": "2022", "alt": "Israeli landscapes Jordan River, Lake Kinneret, Eilat Mountains. Oil on canvas, Rivka Aderet Myers", "imagePos": "margin-left: 0", "captionPos": "right: 0" }, ... ... ]

Filter:

medium == “Oil on canvas”

for: https://rivka-aderet.art/

Any help much appreciated. -