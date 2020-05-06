Fetch is causing form submission to occur twice - Why?

I noticed that my Fetch (AJAX) implementation was firing the callback twice a while back but it wasn’t a problem until I got my account registration form put in and now submitting the registration form triggers the mysql query twice.

I was going to look into doing something to just prevent double entries but I’d rather fix the cause than patch the symptom.

I’ve narrowed it down to the changeCallback function running twice when I submit the forms but for the life of me I can’t figure why. Does the fetch in the addFetch function mutate the target div twice somehow?

var forms = []; function changeCallback(mutations) { alert('<h2>In changeCallback</h2>'); mutations.forEach(function(mutation) { alert('<h2>In changeCallback and looping mutations</h2>'); forms = document.getElementsByClassName('fetchForm'); for (thisForm of forms) { alert('<h2>In changeCallback and looping forms</h2>'); addFormListener(thisForm, thisForm.dataset.targetblock) } }); } document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function() { alert('<h2>DOMContentLoaded Called!</h2>'); const config = {childList: true}; forms = document.getElementsByClassName('fetchForm'); for (thisForm of forms) { alert('<h2>DOMContentLoaded Called and entered form loop</h2>'); var observer = new MutationObserver(changeCallback); var targetBlock = document.getElementById(thisForm.dataset.targetblock); observer.observe(targetBlock, config); addFormListener(thisForm, thisForm.dataset.targetblock); } }); function addFormListener(form, targetBlock) { alert('<h2>In function addFormListener</h2>'); form.addEventListener('submit', function() { addFetch(event, targetBlock); }); } function addFetch(event, targetBlock) { alert('<h2>In function addFetch</h2>'); event.preventDefault(); const form = new FormData(event.target); const request = new Request(event.target.action, { method: event.target.method, body: form }) fetch(request) .then(response => response.text()) .then(text => document.getElementById(targetBlock).innerHTML = text) .catch(error => console.log('There was an error:', error)) }

So if a form with class fetchForm is submitted the server response is inserted into the fetchForms target div and any forms in this new content get the same formatting so that they too will do the same thing. It’s a multi stage admin form handling system but its sending data twice. Where did I mess up?