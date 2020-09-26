Fetch API cannot load ... But ONLY ios Safari and ONLY on HTTPS?

I’ve been using a fetch script in order to handle adding and reacting to alert messages to the client for things like a “We use cookies” notification that then sets a cookie when the visitor clicks the accept button. It’s been working great in all tested browsers and mobile systems EXCEPT now that I’ve added it to a secure site it won’t work on ios safari.

Does anyone have any clue why this fetch should cause an error ONLY in ios safari? Safari on the Mac doesn’t even have an issue

This is what I get:

Fetch API cannot load https://site.com/FILEpath/filename.php

The acknowledge button is using this:

function addFetch(event, targetBlock, domain)

{

event.preventDefault();

const form = new FormData(event.target);

const request = new Request(event.target.action,

{

method: event.target.method,

body: form,

mode: ‘same-origin’,

credentials: ‘same-origin’

})

fetch(request)

.then(response => response.text())

.then(text => document.getElementById(targetBlock).innerHTML = text)

.catch(error => console.log(‘There was an error:’, error))

}

And the kicker is that the code works perfectly in it’s exact structure on another test site where the one and only difference is it is not secure (http instead of https)