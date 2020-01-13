Feedback Without Words

Hello all!

I was wondering if anyone possibly had any ideas. I am creating an application where user basically have to verify information displayed in tables. I have the basic app in place but I am just wondering how I could get feedback from the user without them actually editing the data in the tables. Here are a 2 ideas I have come up with:

Putting a button at the end of each row that the user could click and just write a small note explaining the problem in the cell

“Flagging” the information in the table cell by having the user double click and select a value from from a drop down with a certain value EG: Incorrect spelling

While I think that either of these would be an okay solution, the users of the app have little experience with computers so I am trying to find the “Simplest” solution for them to let me know that data in certain cells does not match the data they have.

I just thought maybe some input from another point of view might help me come up with something I can use instead of my ideas, so thank you very much for any help!