Feedback on my pet project design

Hi Eveyone,

I’m new here. I’m not a web designer but rather a web-developer who knows HTML / CSS. I have tried to create a website about far future technologies (it’s my pet project). The website is a book, blog and forum combined into one.

I have customized a Wordpress theme for the book + blog & used Discourse for the forum part.

The content of the site is half complete (though all the links are working), but I would love to have your feedback on the website design (the color scheme, etc… especially the typography, since I feel the fonts are not the correct sizes). It’s obviously inspired by SpaceX and other similar technology websites, but does it seem good enough to you folks?

The site is: PaxCosmica.com

PS: I will commission a logo (or get a friend to design it) if / once I get positive feedback on the color scheme & fonts. Otherwise it’s back to the drawing board in terms of design!