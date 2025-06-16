Feedback on my new AI news aggregator website - alienintel.ai

Hey everyone,

I’ve been working on a new project and would love to get some feedback from the community here.

The site is called Alien Intel (https://alienintel.ai). It’s an AI news aggregator that summarizes the latest articles and stories in the artificial intelligence space. The goal is to give people a quick way to get an overview of what’s happening in AI without having to read through dozens of full articles.

I’d really appreciate any thoughts you have. I’m especially interested in feedback on:

The overall concept: Is this something you would find useful?

Usability: Is the site easy to navigate and understand?

Design and layout: How does it look? Any first impressions?

All feedback, positive or negative, is welcome. I’m just looking for honest opinions.

Thanks for taking a look!