Feedback on Landing Page Design Courses Sale

Feedbacks are welcome for the design. Hello, All members here is my Landing page design, Design in Figma.
Good job, looks really good and professional. The only tweak I would do is about the padding at the top and bottom of your FAQ section. It is a bit too much. Maybe cut it by 1/3 to just tighten it up a bit. But looks great otherwise.
Hello, Now converted this Landing page into HTML.
One of the cleanest and easy to navigate sites I have seen. According to web.dev it needs some enhancement ( https://lighthouse-dot-webdotdevsite.appspot.com//lh/html?url=https%3A%2F%2Fcodescandy.com%2Fgeeks%2Fpages%2Flandings%2Fcourse-lead.html )
