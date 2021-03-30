Feedback on Landing Page Design Courses Sale

Courses Lead page Geeks
Feedbacks are welcome for the design. Hello, All members here is my Landing page design, Design in Figma.

thank you

Good job, looks really good and professional. The only tweak I would do is about the padding at the top and bottom of your FAQ section. It is a bit too much. Maybe cut it by 1/3 to just tighten it up a bit. But looks great otherwise. :slight_smile:

Hello, Now converted this Landing page into HTML.

Geeks Landing Page

One of the cleanest and easy to navigate sites I have seen. According to web.dev it needs some enhancement ( https://lighthouse-dot-webdotdevsite.appspot.com//lh/html?url=https%3A%2F%2Fcodescandy.com%2Fgeeks%2Fpages%2Flandings%2Fcourse-lead.html )

