Feedback on initial iteration of VAT calculator web app

I recently released an online calculator app it’s an experiment to see how quickly I can knock out some of the competition occupying the first page of google for terms like: “VAT Calculator”. In order to do this I need to ensure the bounce rate is low, so the calculator has to be useful to searchers, providing an effective means to do VAT calculations.
There are a slew of competitors—probably asking for reviews on sitepoint like me—but, despite this it seems as though there is potential to get a slice of the google-ad pie eventually, I intend to monetise it when I actually get some visitors, which I have not yet achieved.

It’s far from perfect, that’s intentional, however when compared to the competition is extremely performant, mobile-first, and somewhat accessible.

I would appreciate any feedback, but bear in mind the context I have provided. I’d especially like to hear suggestions on monetisation.

One thing that strikes me when accessing the calculator, is that the actual calculator is “hard to reach”.
What I mean by that is that you have a large header, some explanation text, before the calculator appears, and to view the results I need to scroll even further.

I would recommend making the header minimal and move the calculator to the right of the text (or keep the calculator on left, and move the text to the right). For the result boxes, only show the one the user wanted to get the results from.

In addition, a nice feature would be to do a GeoIP lookup and display the visitor’s vat rate and information.

Keep in mind that VAT rate and rules depends on the country, so if you want to explain something around the VAT rate at the bottom of the page it is vital that you also list what country it is for.

Thanks for the constructive feedback @TheRedDevil, I’ll take that on board. One counter-argument I do have for you is that the site is designed for mobile as the first consideration, also the nature of the interactions which trigger scrolling means I’m limited with the layout unless I do something different when the layout changes on larger screens.

I think you are approaching this from the wrong end if the goal is to see how fast you can get higher in the rankings.

In that case, it would be a benefit to have good usability for both mobile and desktops.

With the options that are available today with CSS rules etc. creating a single layout that works on desktop and automatically adjust the content for mobile is not hard.

Even if you want to keep today’s look on mobile, that can easily be kept by setting the design up in divs that are floating, which on larger monitors are placed side by side, but on mobile they would be pushed under eachother.

Hey @TheRedDevil I’m reviewing the design based on the feedback you’ve given and I have also posted on another forum and have got some useful feedback from there also: calculator feedback

I’ve made a design revision, I don’t have much time, possibly an hr each morning before work, so have to go for quick-wins where possible.

Mobile
Mobile320×1298 44.1 KB

I’ll still keep the scrolling behaviour for now, but am thinking about ditching it and showing the results where the calculator is right now and transitioning the results in there, then showing a “start again” button.

