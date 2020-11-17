Feedback on initial iteration of VAT calculator web app

I recently released an online calculator app it’s an experiment to see how quickly I can knock out some of the competition occupying the first page of google for terms like: “VAT Calculator”. In order to do this I need to ensure the bounce rate is low, so the calculator has to be useful to searchers, providing an effective means to do VAT calculations.

There are a slew of competitors—probably asking for reviews on sitepoint like me—but, despite this it seems as though there is potential to get a slice of the google-ad pie eventually, I intend to monetise it when I actually get some visitors, which I have not yet achieved.

It’s far from perfect, that’s intentional, however when compared to the competition is extremely performant, mobile-first, and somewhat accessible.

I would appreciate any feedback, but bear in mind the context I have provided. I’d especially like to hear suggestions on monetisation.