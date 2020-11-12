Feedback on initial iteration of VAT calculator web app

Design & UX
#1

I recently released an online calculator app it’s an experiment to see how quickly I can knock out some of the competition occupying the first page of google for terms like: “VAT Calculator”. In order to do this I need to ensure the bounce rate is low, so the calculator has to be useful to searchers, providing an effective means to do VAT calculations.
There are a slew of competitors—probably asking for reviews on sitepoint like me—but, despite this it seems as though there is potential to get a slice of the google-ad pie eventually, I intend to monetise it when I actually get some visitors, which I have not yet achieved.

It’s far from perfect, that’s intentional, however when compared to the competition is extremely performant, mobile-first, and somewhat accessible.

I would appreciate any feedback, but bear in mind the context I have provided. I’d especially like to hear suggestions on monetisation.

#2
#3
#4

One thing that strikes me when accessing the calculator, is that the actual calculator is “hard to reach”.
What I mean by that is that you have a large header, some explanation text, before the calculator appears, and to view the results I need to scroll even further.

I would recommend making the header minimal and move the calculator to the right of the text (or keep the calculator on left, and move the text to the right). For the result boxes, only show the one the user wanted to get the results from.

In addition, a nice feature would be to do a GeoIP lookup and display the visitor’s vat rate and information.

Keep in mind that VAT rate and rules depends on the country, so if you want to explain something around the VAT rate at the bottom of the page it is vital that you also list what country it is for.

1 Like