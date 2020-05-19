Ok. On this one, I tried It and when I put the cursor in cell 1 to solve 1 across, shroud, when I put the cursor in cell 1 and typed S and instead of putting the s in cell 1 cursor jumped to cell 2 and then the h went in cell 4 and so on. It’s like the input was in every other cell. Does that make sense???
Feedback on Improving CSS-Only Crossword - with JavaScript
Please help me to experience your problem by supplying a webpage link to the code that you were using.
https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/ZEbmjbB(as above)
I just clicked on that link and then tried to enter a letter and cursor would slip a cell.
I can’t duplicate the issue in my Chrome or Firefox. Oh, but I see the problem in Edge. Thank you for reporting that. Looks like tomorrow’s post is going to be an update
Ok, thanks.
Sorry I’m just getting back with you, but when I checked, I type the s in the first cell, the cursor moves to the second cell and also types a s in that cell, instead of just moving to next cell to allow you to type a letter.
Please let me know the the name of your web browser, the version, and which device you are using it on (desktop/laptop/tablet/android/iphone/etc)