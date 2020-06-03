Feedback on Improving CSS-Only Crossword - with JavaScript

Can you help me to get " Well done, champ" to display. I have the div class crossword -complete in the html as well as the css properties that are in the codepen and the message still does not display. Is there something missing?
It works for me both on the original CSS-Only Crossword and on my part 8 of 8 update.
It seems that the original creator of the CSS-Only Crossword uses a CSS technique for showing congrats, that doesn’t work on Edge.
Do you know of another way to display a message or show a congratulatory message in css?
Edge has been updating its abilities quite rapidly. I’d wait for Edge to support the CSS standards that are being used.
Ok just let me know
I’ve just updated to the latest Edge browser and the congrats does work there.
Is there any animation that would work?
That is beyond the purview of my involvement.
In part 8, 1 across is SHROUD, and when filled in right it turns green, if you click on another square SHROUD stays green, is there anyway we can change back to white?
The green is coming from some of the complex CSS stuff that’s happening. You would need to engage with someone that knows something about CSS to investigate that.
~ .crossword-clues .crossword-clues__list-item–across-10 {
background: $color-focus-item;
}
Do you leave the syntax as is or
background: #FFFF74
This is the JavaScript forum. That has nothing to do with JavaScript. Please take your question to the appropriate forum. I suspect that the appropriate forum is the HTML+CSS forum.
I think I messed up. I lost the active yellow focus square. When I click a square the background isn’t yellow,however the cursor will move with the arrow. How can I get the active square back to yellow?
Also the clues hover yellow; they do not turn green when right, but the answer on the grid does.
That is a CSS problem that you have there. Please go back to the HTML+CSS forum.to get help with that.
After the user enters the answer, cursor jumps to the end of another word, can it jump to the start of word? Also, can the numbers stay in place, even when you click on input field?
Jumping to the start of a word might be possible, but the numbers thing is due to how the CSS was done for the CSS-Only Crossword. Because of that fancy and strange techniques were used explicitly to avoid the use of JavaScript.
Ok. I can deal with the numbers disappearing, but how can you make the cursor stay at the end of the word?
The numbers disappearing is easy resolved by using transparent background colors.
Just update the CSS item colors to the following:
$color-highlight-item: rgba(192, 192, 128, 0.5);
$color-focus-item: rgba(255, 255, 128, 0.5);
I need to clarify what you are asking for. When entering in the answer for 17 across, currently the highlight moves to the next available cell which is the start of 18 across.
Can you help me to understand the ways that your request differs from that? Staying at the end of a word doesn’t seem to be useful.