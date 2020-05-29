Feedback on Improving CSS-Only Crossword - with JavaScript

Improving CSS -Only Crossword-with Javascript
So does the html code for each element go where the three dots are.

#47

The three dots mean that the code remains unchanged from what there was before.

#48

So what part of the code goes where three dots are

#49

What goes there is exactly what was there before in the code.

#50

Can you link this j JavaScript gold to html and css page

#51

I’m not sure what you mean by “JavaScript gold”.

Oh, is it supposed to be code instead of gold?

#52

Sorry, can you link this javascript page to html and css.
Sorry computer typed what it wanted.:blush:

#53

The codePen page gives you several different ways to access the html and css code.

#54

At the bottom of each post in the Improving CSS-Only Crossword - with JavaScript thread I have linked to a different codePen page that includes all of the updates from that post.

#55

What does (/(\d+)-(\d+)/ and /^\w$/ mean?

#56

Those are regular expressions,. The first is two capture groups for digits separated by a hyphen, and the second is that the whole string is a single word character.

#57

Can you help me to get " Well done, champ" to display. I have the div class crossword -complete in the html as well as the css properties that are in the codepen and the message still does not display. Is there something missing?

#58

It works for me both on the original CSS-Only Crossword and on my part 8 of 8 update.

#59

It seems that the original creator of the CSS-Only Crossword uses a CSS technique for showing congrats, that doesn’t work on Edge.

#60

Do you know of another way to display a message or show a congratulatory message in css?

#61

Edge has been updating its abilities quite rapidly. I’d wait for Edge to support the CSS standards that are being used.

#62

Ok just let me know

#63

I’ve just updated to the latest Edge browser and the congrats does work there.

#64

Is there any animation that would work?

#65

That is beyond the purview of my involvement.