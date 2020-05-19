Ok. On this one, I tried It and when I put the cursor in cell 1 to solve 1 across, shroud, when I put the cursor in cell 1 and typed S and instead of putting the s in cell 1 cursor jumped to cell 2 and then the h went in cell 4 and so on. It’s like the input was in every other cell. Does that make sense???
Feedback on Improving CSS-Only Crossword - with JavaScript
Please help me to experience your problem by supplying a webpage link to the code that you were using.
https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/ZEbmjbB(as above)
I just clicked on that link and then tried to enter a letter and cursor would slip a cell.
I can’t duplicate the issue in my Chrome or Firefox. Oh, but I see the problem in Edge. Thank you for reporting that. Looks like tomorrow’s post is going to be an update
2 Likes
Ok, thanks.