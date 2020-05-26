Feedback on Improving CSS-Only Crossword - with JavaScript

Yes I saw the bottom black line but the white did not popup
Try a different browser?
I have a suggestion.
In post #9 it was said that you want to use it as an app on Kindle. We don’t deal with kindle here. You might be able to gain assistance with that though in the Mobile forum
2 posts were merged into an existing topic: Improving CSS-Only Crossword - with JavaScript
Under , “Getting All Cells” what do the three dots(…)
mean after let all cells, does something go here? and where it has input id… do all the input id’s go here?
I don’t know what you mean with “Getting All Cells”. Can you direct me more carefully to the place?
under Getting All Cells
let allCells = [];
function getAllCells(board) {
return Array.from(board.querySelectorAll("input"));
}
… (three dots)
All of the cells have an identifier that tells us their row and column.
<input id="item1-2" ... /> do all input id’s go here
Sorry, but that still doesn’t help me to understand where you are seeing that.
Improving CSS -Only Crossword-with Javascript
Part 1 of 8
Thanks.
The three dots means that there’s more code in that section that hasn’t changed, which has been removed from the displayed example for the purpose of not showing an extremely long section of code. The condensed version makes it easier for people to understand what I have have been talking about and how it all connects together in the code.
No, there’s just other stuff in that tag that is not related to what I’m talking about there.
The full HTML code for that element is much longer and more complex.
<input id="item1-2" class="crossword-board__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1" pattern="^[hH]{1}$" required="required" value="" />
Improving CSS -Only Crossword-with Javascript
Part 1 of 8
So does the html code for each element go where the three dots are.
The three dots mean that the code remains unchanged from what there was before.
So what part of the code goes where three dots are
What goes there is exactly what was there before in the code.
Can you link this j JavaScript gold to html and css page
I’m not sure what you mean by “JavaScript gold”.
Oh, is it supposed to be code instead of gold?
Sorry, can you link this javascript page to html and css.
Sorry computer typed what it wanted.
The codePen page gives you several different ways to access the html and css code.
At the bottom of each post in the Improving CSS-Only Crossword - with JavaScript thread I have linked to a different codePen page that includes all of the updates from that post.