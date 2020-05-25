Feedback on Improving CSS-Only Crossword - with JavaScript

It’s just a blank line. The original person that developed the css-only crossword did that for some unknown reason.
I attached the css stylesheet like this
link rel= “stylesheet” type= text/css href= “grid.css”
@jackson108 rather than copying and pasting code from CodePen, you can export all the code in one go, which you can then upload to your host ot localhost.
At the bottom of the page you’ll see an Export link. Click that, then click Export Zip, and bingo, it’s all yours! No fuss, no sweat, and no errors.
While adding the different variations to a Collection, I found where some parts of the code had been misplaced to, and removed ones that shouldn’t have been there.
Of course that means the link for part 8 out of 8 was the wrong link, even though it had the same code, so I’ve updated it on my posts because, you know, ocd issues
The full collection is at https://codepen.io/collection/DPZJYy?grid_type=list
Part 8 is at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/eYpxKKa
How would you attach a stylesheet that uses both css and scss to html?
Firstly, why not export the code and you can see how it works.
Secondly, a stylesheet does not include both CSS and SCSS. A stylesheet only includes CSS code. As has been explained to you in another post, SCSS has to be compiled into CSS to be used.
I tried clicking the export link like you said but there were no options that popped up.
Do you not see this?
Yes I saw the bottom black line but the white did not popup
Try a different browser?
I have a suggestion.
In post #9 it was said that you want to use it as an app on Kindle. We don’t deal with kindle here. You might be able to gain assistance with that though in the Mobile forum
Under , “Getting All Cells” what do the three dots(…)
mean after let all cells, does something go here? and where it has input id… do all the input id’s go here?
I don’t know what you mean with “Getting All Cells”. Can you direct me more carefully to the place?
under Getting All Cells
let allCells = [];
function getAllCells(board) {
return Array.from(board.querySelectorAll("input"));
}
… (three dots)
All of the cells have an identifier that tells us their row and column.
<input id="item1-2" ... /> do all input id’s go here
Sorry, but that still doesn’t help me to understand where you are seeing that.
Thanks.
The three dots means that there’s more code in that section that hasn’t changed, which has been removed from the displayed example for the purpose of not showing an extremely long section of code. The condensed version makes it easier for people to understand what I have have been talking about and how it all connects together in the code.
No, there’s just other stuff in that tag that is not related to what I’m talking about there.
The full HTML code for that element is much longer and more complex.
<input id="item1-2" class="crossword-board__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1" pattern="^[hH]{1}$" required="required" value="" />
So does the html code for each element go where the three dots are.