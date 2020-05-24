Feedback on Improving CSS-Only Crossword - with JavaScript

Ok. I tried this one, clicked on 1 across and it highlights, as well as the clue, say you don’t know the answer and you want to click on another across word, why is the 1across word still highlighted. Isn’t it suppose to unhighlight when you move to another word? The same is true when space again for the down word.
Thank you. Some older code from before when I made improvement managed to find its way in, and I failed to check the final result when hurriedly posting it before evacuating the house.
You should find that all is fixed up now.
Ok. I tried this, the word highlights, but click on cell 1 and cell entry goes to cell 2 also the khaki highlight is not showing. Backspace and delete work fine.
Somehow some of the improvements didn’t get saved. Try it again now.
It looks as though your final version is also missing
<span>Spacebar to switch from across to down entry</span>
Using spacebar to switch the input direction
The last thing that we want to do today is to update the active cells when the spacebar is pressed.
Thanks, I’ve updated that and have learned my mistake of forking constantly from the original. I was doing that for what I though was safety, but a better way is to instead fork from the end of my previous work.
I copied the html from the codepen and the css and it didn’t make the crossword grid correctly; also tried copying the html and the css and the additional code you supplied and was not formatted correctly. I tried clicking on the compiled css also. Can you update the codepen so that the crossword grid will display correctly?
Thanks
Does the codepen crossword not display correctly? Please give more details about that please.
No. I made the html file then attached a separate css file and it didn’t display right.
Well in that case it’s what you’re doing with your separate files that you need help with.
In the html where it says div class=crossword board container, does something go under this? I notice a space between this and the div for the crossword board.
It’s just a blank line. The original person that developed the css-only crossword did that for some unknown reason.
I attached the css stylesheet like this
link rel= “stylesheet” type= text/css href= “grid.css”
@jackson108 rather than copying and pasting code from CodePen, you can export all the code in one go, which you can then upload to your host ot localhost.
At the bottom of the page you’ll see an Export link. Click that, then click Export Zip, and bingo, it’s all yours! No fuss, no sweat, and no errors.
While adding the different variations to a Collection, I found where some parts of the code had been misplaced to, and removed ones that shouldn’t have been there.
Of course that means the link for part 8 out of 8 was the wrong link, even though it had the same code, so I’ve updated it on my posts because, you know, ocd issues
The full collection is at https://codepen.io/collection/DPZJYy?grid_type=list
Part 8 is at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/eYpxKKa
How would you attach a stylesheet that uses both css and scss to html?
Firstly, why not export the code and you can see how it works.
Secondly, a stylesheet does not include both CSS and SCSS. A stylesheet only includes CSS code. As has been explained to you in another post, SCSS has to be compiled into CSS to be used.
I tried clicking the export link like you said but there were no options that popped up.
Do you not see this?