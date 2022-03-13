Feedback on categories and alignment

Hi there,
I am working on a category section of my website which will include links/buttons to top categories and also a search area.
I am not sure whether the top heading and text should be centralised, or left aligned.
I am wondering if anyone can give me feedback on the following two similar layouts and any ways it could be improved?
These are the two concepts:
Left aligned heading:
Centre aligned text
To me, I like the left aligned one, but not sure if the other elements in that section should then all be left aligned?
Any feedback would be great, thanks!