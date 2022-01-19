Feedback/Improvements on CSS Grid dashboard layout

Hi,

Building a dashboard for my React app, I’m using CSS grid, laid it out so i have a:

Header

Main

Sidebar

Footer

My main aim is for it to be responsive (hide the sidenav which it does now) and for the overflow sidebars to be correct. As you can see from the image, there is currently two sidebars on the right hand side due to the footer. I want the footer to be sticky but if i include it in the grid rows it’s always visible (as it should be) but i’d like it to just be sticky and then get pushed down with the content and reduce to one scrollbar.

Right now I have the sidebar scrollbar overflow working (i think… though if i’m doing something wrong please let me know) Just would like the main section scrollbar working.

Also in regards to one sidebar being (the browser one) and the other being my manipulated one… for the main section it’s not possible to just keep the default browser one? Similar to the Bootstrap docs page: Introduction · Bootstrap v4.6 (getbootstrap.com) Thanks



Here’s the codepen I’ve been working on, squish the screen as much as possible to test scrollbars.

Responsive CSS dashboard w/ footer (codepen.io)

Thanks in advance