Fatal Error while setting up DataTables Editor

I’m building a CRUD application using DataTables API and trying to set up Editor. After some help from the DataTables Team, I was able to get partially through the setup process, but Editor is not pulling any records from my database into DataTables. They mentioned that I needed to update the config.php file which contains the information needed to connect to the database. When I updated it, I see this:

Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to a member function transaction() on string in C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\api\lib\Editor.php:964 Stack trace: #0 C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\api\lib\Editor.php(700): DataTables\Editor->_process(Array) #1 C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\api\server_data.php(53): DataTables\Editor->process(Array) #2 {main} thrown in C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\api\lib\Editor.php on line 964

I am not sure what this error means or how to fix it. The DataTables team says it may have something to do with the config.php file I updated, so here is my current config file: