Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Cannot pass parameter 5 by reference

Edit: what’s the deal with OPs deleting posts and wasting member’s time writing replies.

Wouldn’t that mean that $query is a boolean (false) value, rather than the expected mysqli prepared statement object, because the ->prepare() call failed?

You always need error handling for statements that can fail. For database statements that can fail - connection, query, prepare, and execute, the simplest way of adding error handling, without adding logic at each statement, is to use exceptions for errors and in most cases let php catch and handle the exception, where php will use its error related settings to control what happens with the actual error information (database statement errors will ‘automatically’ get displayed/logged the same as php errors.) To use exceptions for mysqli errors, add the following line of code before the point where you make the database connection -