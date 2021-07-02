Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to a member function prepare() on null in C:\xam:6 Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in C:

ckguitarz: ckguitarz: error_reporting(E_ERROR | E_PARSE | E_CORE_ERROR);

Don’t set error_reporting to anything other then E_ALL and you should have any such setting in the php.ini on your system. By only including those three error types in the setting, you are missing out on php helping you with simple things like typo mistakes.

Since a PDO connection always uses an exception for an error and you didn’t get a Fatal error: … like in the title, for the connection, either the connection was successful and the current error is because $dbo isn’t the name of the variable holding the connection, you managed to set $dbo to a null value after making the connection, or you have a try/catch block (which isn’t needed) around the connection, that isn’t dong anything useful when there is a connection error.

So, correct the error_reporting setting and if that doesn’t give you more information pointing to the problem, you will need to post your code that’s trying to make the connection using PDO.