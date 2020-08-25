Fatal error uncaught error call to a member function get_price() on null on WooCommerce

CMS & WordPress
#1

HI,
I am using Flatsome theme with WooCommerce and I am working on WooCommerce API calls.
For Orders and Customers, it is working perfectly.
However, I get this error for Products:

fatal error uncaught error call to a member function get_price() on null in home/xxx/public_html/wp-content/plugins/woocommerce/inc/wc-products-functions.php 1046.

I have added the following code in this file location: /home/xxx/public_html/wp-content/themes/flatsome/woocommerce/single-product/price.php.

<?php
function sv_change_product_price_display( $price ) {
    global $product;
    $price_excl_tax = wc_get_price_excluding_tax( $product ); 
    $price_incl_tax = wc_get_price_including_tax( $product );  
    <p class="price">Ex. VAT:<?php echo wc_price( $price_excl_tax ); ?>
    <p class="price-incl">Incl. VAT: <?php echo wc_price( $price_incl_tax ); ?>
    <?php 
    //return $price;
}
add_filter( 'woocommerce_get_price_html', 'sv_change_product_price_display' );

I have added this code functions.php files:

<?php
function sv_change_product_price_display( $price ) {
    global $product;
    $price_excl_tax = wc_get_price_excluding_tax( $product ); 
    $price_incl_tax = wc_get_price_including_tax( $product );  
    <p class="price">Ex. VAT:<?php echo wc_price( $price_excl_tax ); ?>
    <p class="price-incl">Incl. VAT: <?php echo wc_price( $price_incl_tax ); ?>
    <?php 
    //return $price;
}
add_filter( 'woocommerce_get_price_html', 'sv_change_product_price_display' );

What I am doing wrong?

Thanks

#2

Well for starters, your function is trying to output things without breaking from the PHP.

<?php
//Inside PHP...
function sv_change_product_price_display( $price ) {
    global $product;
    $price_excl_tax = wc_get_price_excluding_tax( $product ); 
    $price_incl_tax = wc_get_price_including_tax( $product );  //Still inside PHP...
   //Why is there HTML here?                  why is there a PHP tag inside PHP?
 <font color='red'><p class="price">Ex. VAT:<?php echo wc_price( $price_excl_tax ); ?>

Second of all, what is the value of $product? (and is the value of product what you THINK it is? Double check!

#3

Thanks and please check this following errors

Fatal error : Uncaught ArgumentCountError: Too few arguments to function sv_change_product_price_display(), 1 passed in /home/symeyoc1/public_html/wp-includes/class-wp-hook.php on line 289 and exactly 2 expected in /home/symeyoc1/public_html/wp-content/themes/flatsome-child/functions.php:3 Stack trace: #0 /home/symeyoc1/public_html/wp-includes/class-wp-hook.php(289): sv_change_product_price_display(’<span class="wo…’) #1 /home/symeyoc1/public_html/wp-includes/plugin.php(206): WP_Hook->apply_filters(’<span class="wo…’, Array) #2 /home/symeyoc1/public_html/wp-content/plugins/woocommerce/includes/abstracts/abstract-wc-product.php(1803): apply_filters(‘woocommerce_get…’, ‘<span class="wo…’, Object(WC_Product_Simple)) #3 /home/symeyoc1/public_html/wp-content/themes/flatsome/woocommerce/content-widget-product.php(40): WC_Product->get_price_html() #4 /home/symeyoc1/public_html/wp-content/plugins/woocommerce/includes/wc-core-functions.php(344): include(’/home/symeyoc1/…’) #5 /home/symeyoc1/public_html/wp-content/plugins/ in /home/symeyoc1/public_html/wp-content/themes/flatsome-child/functions.php on line 3

i have added this code:

<?php
add_filter( 'woocommerce_get_price_html', 'sv_change_product_price_display' );
function sv_change_product_price_display( $price, $product  ) {
  global $product;
  if ( $product->is_type('variable') ) return $price;
  $price_excl_tax = wc_get_price_excluding_tax( $product ); 
  $price_incl_tax = wc_get_price_including_tax( $product ); 
  $price = '<p class="price">' . __("Ex. VAT:") . wc_price( $price_excl_tax ) . '</p>';
  $price .= '<p class="price-incl">' . __("Incl. VAT:") . wc_price( $price_incl_tax ) . '</p>';

   return $price;
 }

please suggest me,
Thanks

#4

Your error messages keep pointing me in the direction that $product is null. The stack trace seems to say that apply_filters did not send the product to your function; beyond that, someone with more knowledge of what wordpress does under the hood will have to weigh in, because I don’t know the appropriate method of handling this.

#5

OK Bro but, Thanks for your help