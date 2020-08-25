Fatal error uncaught error call to a member function get_price() on null on WooCommerce

HI,
I am using Flatsome theme with WooCommerce and I am working on WooCommerce API calls.
For Orders and Customers, it is working perfectly.
However, I get this error for Products:
fatal error uncaught error call to a member function get_price() on null in home/xxx/public_html/wp-content/plugins/woocommerce/inc/wc-products-functions.php 1046.
I have added the following code in this file location: /home/xxx/public_html/wp-content/themes/flatsome/woocommerce/single-product/price.php.
<?php
function sv_change_product_price_display( $price ) {
global $product;
$price_excl_tax = wc_get_price_excluding_tax( $product );
$price_incl_tax = wc_get_price_including_tax( $product );
<p class="price">Ex. VAT:<?php echo wc_price( $price_excl_tax ); ?>
<p class="price-incl">Incl. VAT: <?php echo wc_price( $price_incl_tax ); ?>
<?php
//return $price;
}
add_filter( 'woocommerce_get_price_html', 'sv_change_product_price_display' );
I have added this code functions.php files:
What I am doing wrong?
Thanks