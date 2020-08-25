Fatal error uncaught error call to a member function get_price() on null on WooCommerce

HI,

I am using Flatsome theme with WooCommerce and I am working on WooCommerce API calls.

For Orders and Customers, it is working perfectly.

However, I get this error for Products:

fatal error uncaught error call to a member function get_price() on null in home/xxx/public_html/wp-content/plugins/woocommerce/inc/wc-products-functions.php 1046.

I have added the following code in this file location: /home/xxx/public_html/wp-content/themes/flatsome/woocommerce/single-product/price.php.

I have added this code functions.php files:

<?php function sv_change_product_price_display( $price ) { global $product; $price_excl_tax = wc_get_price_excluding_tax( $product ); $price_incl_tax = wc_get_price_including_tax( $product ); <p class="price">Ex. VAT:<?php echo wc_price( $price_excl_tax ); ?> <p class="price-incl">Incl. VAT: <?php echo wc_price( $price_incl_tax ); ?> <?php //return $price; } add_filter( 'woocommerce_get_price_html', 'sv_change_product_price_display' );

What I am doing wrong?

Thanks