Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to a member function bind_param() on boolean in

Trying to update but I get an error

    $imgData 		 = file_get_contents($filename);
	$imageProperties = getimageSize($filename);
	$status 		 = 'unverified';
	$status1		 = 'unpaid';
	
	$sqlblocks = "SELECT id FROM property WHERE block_lot_no = ? LIMIT 1";
	$queryblocks = $db->prepare($sqlblocks);		
	$queryblocks->bind_param("s",$_POST['block_lot_no']); 		
	$queryblocks->execute();
	$resultblocks = $queryblocks->get_result();
	$rowblocks = $resultblocks->fetch_assoc();
	 	
	if(!empty($rowblocks)) {
		array_push($errors,"This Block / Lot No already exists");
		}else{
			
	$sql ="UPDATE property (full_name,property_type, location, block_lot_no, imageType, imageData, status,status1,tax_payer_id) 
		VALUES (?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?)";
	
	$query = $db->prepare($sql);		
	errorpart->$query->bind_param("ssssssssi",$_REQUEST['full_name'] ,$_REQUEST['property_type'], $_REQUEST['location'], $_REQUEST['block_lot_no'], $imageProperties['mime'], $imgData, $status,$status1, $_SESSION['id']); 		
	$query->execute();
	$current_id = $query->insert_id;
	}
You are updating the table based on what?
There would usually a WHERE condition field with a value pointing to the record you wish to update. The UPDATE query is also written a little different than an INSERT query so please do some research on this and Post back if you need help.

like this ?
$sql =“UPDATE property
SET full_name=?,property_type=?, location=?, block_lot_no=?, imageType=?, imageData=?, status,status1,tax_payer_id
WHERE id=?”;

You could always try that, observe the result, thereby confirming for yourself if it is correct or not.