Fatal error $this->

HOW TO FIX

Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Using $this when not in object context in /testynarkotykowe/libs/timer/index.php:13 Stack trace: #0 /testynarkotykowe/index.php(36): TIMER::getTime(‘all’) #1 /testynarkotykowe/m/pg/index.php(110): PAGE->PAGE(NULL, ‘cart’) #2 /testynarkotykowe/index.php(28): include_once(’/testynarkotyko…’) #3 /testynarkotykowe/index.php(115): loadMod(‘pg’) #4 {main} thrown in /testynarkotykowe/libs/timer/index.php on line 13

HOW TO TRACK THE ERROR? http://testynarkotykowe.j13x.pl/index.txt

HOW TO FIX THE CODE