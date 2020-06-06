Fatal error message when try to login to my wordpress site

Hi, when I try to login to my wordpress website I get the following message. I don’t know how to correct this:

Warning* : require_once(/home/texasgar/public_html/newsite/wp-admin/includes/class-custom-background.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory in /home/texasgar/public_html/newsite/wp-includes/theme.php on line *2648

Fatal error* : require_once(): Failed opening required ‘/home/texasgar/public_html/newsite/wp-admin/includes/class-custom-background.php’ (include_path=’.:/opt/alt/php70/usr/share/pear’) in /home/texasgar/public_html/newsite/wp-includes/theme.php on line *2648

There has been a critical error on your website. Please check your site admin email inbox for instructions.

Learn more about debugging in WordPress.

When I open the theme.php in dreamweaver and go to that line, this is the code I see. I am not a programmer, so not sure what is wrong.

if ( is_admin() ) { require_once( ABSPATH . 'wp-admin/includes/class-custom-background.php' ); $custom_background = new Custom_Background( $args[0]['admin-head-callback'], $args[0]['admin-preview-callback'] ); }

Appreciate any help you can provide…