Fatal Error: Call to a member function set_charset

It’s been a few years since I’ve been in my PHP code and the MAMP app. I tried going to test.myExampleDomain.com, but I get the following error:

Fatal error : Uncaught Error: Call to a member function set_charset() on boolean in /Users/robert/Sites/ot-website/database/connect.php:44 Stack trace: #0 /Users/robert/Sites/ot-website/public_html/siteDatabase.php(4): require_once() #1 /Users/robert/Sites/ot-website/public_html/index.php(4): include(‘/Users/robert/S…’) #2 {main} thrown in /Users/robert/Sites//ot-website/database/connect.php on line 44

Here is line 44 from connect.php:

$mysqli->set_charset(“utf8mb4”);

In the MAMP app, I have PHP set to use version 7.2.1

Can someone help me figure out how to fix this so I can get my test environment back up?

Thank you!