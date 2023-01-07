Fatal Error: Call to a member function set_charset

It’s been a few years since I’ve been in my PHP code and the MAMP app. I tried going to test.myExampleDomain.com, but I get the following error:
Fatal error : Uncaught Error: Call to a member function set_charset() on boolean in /Users/robert/Sites/ot-website/database/connect.php:44 Stack trace: #0 /Users/robert/Sites/ot-website/public_html/siteDatabase.php(4): require_once() #1 /Users/robert/Sites/ot-website/public_html/index.php(4): include(‘/Users/robert/S…’) #2 {main} thrown in /Users/robert/Sites//ot-website/database/connect.php on line 44
Here is line 44 from connect.php:
$mysqli->set_charset(“utf8mb4”);
In the MAMP app, I have PHP set to use version 7.2.1
Can someone help me figure out how to fix this so I can get my test environment back up?
The error means that $mysqli is (probably) a false value, because the connection failed, but you have no error handling to let you know that the connection failed or to stop the code from executing and trying to use the result from a statement that has failed.
You always need error handling for statements that can fail. For database statements that can fail - connection, query, prepare, execute, and a few others, the simplest way of adding error handling, without adding logic at each statement, is to use exceptions for errors and in most cases simply let php catch and handle the exception, where php will use its error related settings to control what happens with the actual error information (database statement errors will ‘automatically’ get displayed/logged the same as php errors.)
To enable exceptions for errors for the mysqli extension, add the following line of code before the point where you make the database connection -