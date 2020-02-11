Fastest way to process 150 MB of data

Hi,

This is purely client side should work without internet…

I have just 150 MB of data which can be splitted in to different HTML files - say 1,300 files. or text files…

I need to provide a type-ahead search to search any keyword in the 150 MB of the files and it should display beautifully with highlighted for easy navigation - previous, next and result should return less than a second. On navigating the HTML file from the search, it should highlight the same keyword in the entire HTML file…

Very simple use case…

This has to be hosted in the server as well…Offline and Server version as well…

What is the best way to achieve this?

thanks.