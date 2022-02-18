Faster way to run function?

I’m wondering if there’s a faster way to run generate(). My page contains

<form name="Form1">[…]<input maxlength="2" name="length" id="length" size="2" type="text" /><input name="generator" type="button" value="Generate" onclick="generate()" />[…]<input name="result" id="result" size="20" type="text" />[…]</form>

and its script is

var inputLength, inputResult; document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', (e) => { inputLength = document.getElementById("length"); inputResult = document.getElementById("result"); }); function generatePass(pLength){ // code of https://stackoverflow.com/questions/1497481/javascript-password-generator#15894056 by Sumit Tawal } function generate(){ inputResult.value = generatePass(inputLength.value); }

which has a working version on https://jsfiddle.net/a8uw1o9j/ Perhaps inputLength = document.getElementById(“length”).value and generatePass(inputLength) instead?

Update 1

To clarify, in this thread I’m not concerned how fast generatePass() is run and I may very well replace that function.