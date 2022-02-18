Faster way to run function?

I’m wondering if there’s a faster way to run generate(). My page contains
<form name="Form1">[…]<input maxlength="2" name="length" id="length" size="2" type="text" /><input name="generator" type="button" value="Generate" onclick="generate()" />[…]<input name="result" id="result" size="20" type="text" />[…]</form>
and its script is
var inputLength, inputResult;
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', (e) => {
inputLength = document.getElementById("length");
inputResult = document.getElementById("result");
});
function generatePass(pLength){
// code of https://stackoverflow.com/questions/1497481/javascript-password-generator#15894056 by Sumit Tawal
}
function generate(){
inputResult.value = generatePass(inputLength.value);
}
which has a working version on https://jsfiddle.net/a8uw1o9j/ Perhaps inputLength = document.getElementById(“length”).value and generatePass(inputLength) instead?
Update 1
To clarify, in this thread I’m not concerned how fast generatePass() is run and I may very well replace that function.