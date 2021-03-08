Faster PHP with KPHP translator to C++

KPHP is a PHP compiler. It compiles a limited subset of PHP to a native binary running 3-10 times faster than PHP.

KPHP takes your PHP source code and converts it to a C++ equivalent, then compiles the generated C++ code and runs it within an embedded HTTP server. You could call KPHP a transpiler, but we call it a compiler.

Take a look at the benchmarks page comparing KPHP and PHP performance.

You can also refer to PHP vs KPHP vs C++.

GitHub page: github .com/vkcom/kphp

Web-site (documentation): vkcom.github. io/kphp/