Faster PHP with KPHP translator to C++

PHP
KPHP is a PHP compiler. It compiles a limited subset of PHP to a native binary running 3-10 times faster than PHP.

KPHP takes your PHP source code and converts it to a C++ equivalent, then compiles the generated C++ code and runs it within an embedded HTTP server. You could call KPHP a transpiler, but we call it a compiler.

Take a look at the benchmarks page comparing KPHP and PHP performance.
You can also refer to PHP vs KPHP vs C++.

GitHub page: github .com/vkcom/kphp
Web-site (documentation): vkcom.github. io/kphp/

Hello @ndruce. This sounds an interesting project, but this is a discussion forum, and you’ve not really started a discussion. As it stands, it looks more like a promotional post. Perhaps you would like to start a discussion by explaining why people might find this useful.

