Far-future expiration dates?

Upon running an analysis of a web site I see this:

There are static components without a far-future expiration date:

https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons

https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans|Roboto:400,500

https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Muli:300,400

https://gitcdn.github.io/bootstrap-toggle/2.2.2/css/bootstrap-toggle.min.css

It’s my understanding that I need to add some code to .htaccess file, something like:

ExpiresByType font/…etc.

Can you help me with the font/…etc. part? “access plus 1 year”

Also for the gitcdn.github.io part?

I’m not clear on how it should read

thanks