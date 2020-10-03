Far-future expiration dates?

Upon running an analysis of a web site I see this:
There are static components without a far-future expiration date:

  • https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons
  • https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans|Roboto:400,500
  • https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Muli:300,400
  • https://gitcdn.github.io/bootstrap-toggle/2.2.2/css/bootstrap-toggle.min.css

It’s my understanding that I need to add some code to .htaccess file, something like:

ExpiresByType font/…etc.

Can you help me with the font/…etc. part? “access plus 1 year”

Also for the gitcdn.github.io part?

I’m not clear on how it should read

thanks

Surely all you need is

ExpiresByType text/css "access plus 1 month"

You can change the time period to suit, but a year seems a long time to me.

If you change the fonts, then that will be changed in the CSS files anyway.

You should have a default for file types not specified

ExpiresDefault "access plus 1 month"